Manhattan Theatre Club is set to present the world premiere of John Patrick Shanley’s latest work, “Brooklyn Laundry,” at the New York City Center’s Stage I. The production, slated to begin performances on February 6 with an official opening night on February 28, will feature an all-star cast led by Cecily Strong and David Zayas.

Strong will take on the role of Fran, one of three sisters navigating the challenges of running a Brooklyn laundry. Opposite her, David Zayas, will bring his talent to the character of Owen. The ensemble is rounded out by Florencia Lozano as Trish and Andrea Syglowski as Susie. The production revolves around the characters confronting their unpredictable surroundings.

“Brooklyn Laundry” is currently the only announced Off-Broadway show for 2024 from Manhattan Theatre Club, currently presenting Joshua Harmon’s “Prayer for the French Republic” on Broadway.

The choice of venue, New York City Center’s Stage I, adds an intimate touch to the production, allowing audiences to connect more deeply with the characters and their journeys. The creative team behind “Brooklyn Laundry” is yet to be announced.

Last Updated on December 21, 2023