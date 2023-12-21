Riverside, Missouri is set to welcome a new era of live entertainment as city officials granted approval for Live Nation Entertainment’s plan to construct a state-of-the-art amphitheater.

The decision was made after a pivotal meeting where a rezoning request for 170 acres west of NW Horizons Parkway and just east of the Quindaro Bend Levee was approved – the green light also included the nod for a preliminary and final development plan, paving the way for the 15,000 seat amphitheater. During the meeting, no citizens spoke against the proposed amphitheater.

The proposed open-aired amphitheater, spanning approximately 135 acres south of NW 39th Street and north of Interstate 635, is set to become a concert hotspot.

City administrator Brian Koral took center stage at the meeting, detailing the specifics of the prospective venue. The design features a 15,007-seat amphitheater, 5,200 parking spaces, and 200 rideshare stalls. The venue will have seven distinct seating options, including pit seats, general sets, lawn seats, premium seats, premium boxes, premium group sales, and premium lawn seats.

Notably, with elevated seating, the main performance stage will face away from the Quindaro Bend Levee. This strategic placement ensures that sound is projected toward Interstate 635 while preventing the sun from glaring into the eyes of the audience. Additionally, a rooftop will cover the semi-circular general seating area, offering concert-goers a weather-protected space. Plans for the venue also include a large field and various paths.

Gretchen Blain, presenting Live Nation’s plan on behalf of Generator Studios, showcased a boundary-fenced venue covering 538,450 square feet. Inside will include dining options and refreshment venues. There will also be a VIP area, vinyl club, and speed bars. Construction is expected to take about a year and a half.

Riverside’s approval sets the stage for a new cultural landmark, with the hopes of attracting top-tier artists and music enthusiasts, solidifying the city’s status as a vibrant hub for live entertainment.

This is the latest move for Live Nation; last month, the entertainment giant’s bid to construct a new amphitheater in Irvine, California was rejected by the city. Live Nation allegedly threatened it would not book any shows at the new venue if the city went against them during negotiations — something that the company has been accused of in the past and has even led to a probe by the Department of Justice over its alleged anticompetitive practices.

Last Updated on December 21, 2023