The highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Joshua Harmon’s “Prayer for the French Republic” has extended its run by two weeks before the curtains rise. Directed by Tony winner David Cromer, the play is set to open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and run through February 18.

“Prayer for the French Republic” delves into the lives of a French Jewish family, spanning five generations, starting in 1944 as a couple awaits news of their missing family. The narrative weaves through time, offering an examination of history, the concept of home, and the enduring repercussions of prejudices.

At the helm of the play is director David Cromer, who reassembled the original creative team that initially brought the play to life in its 2022 Off-Broadway world premiere. The cast features Betsy Aidem, Lucille Lortel, and Drama Desk winner Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Molly Rason, Nancy Robinette, Anthony Edwards, and Aria Shahghasemi, alongside Ethan Haberfield, Richard Masu, Nael Nacer, and Daniel Orekes.

The Off-Broadway run was met with critical acclaim, securing both the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Off-Broadway Play.

For tickets to “Prayer for the French Republic,” visit Manhattan Theater Club. Theatergoers can also score tickets via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 19, 2023