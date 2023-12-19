Solid Sound Festival has announced the lineup for their 2024 event, set to take place from June 28 to June 30 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams, Massachusetts. The festival is scheduled to include a diverse range of performances, unique non-musical programming, and full-day access to MASS MoCA.

Headlining the festival is the iconic indie rock band Wilco. Joining the lineup are a handful of critically acclaimed artists, including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Wednesday, Hailu Mergia, Ratboys, Horsegirl, Dry Cleaning, and Water From Your Eyes.

A complete list of artists can be found below:

A press release for the event emphasizes Solid Sound’s commitment to offering more than just music, highlighting unique non-musical programming. Attendees can look forward to a live presentation of Hrishikesh Hirway’s Song Exploder podcast, the witty and entertaining John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret, Substack Pop-Up interviews, and more.

One of the festival’s unique features is its collaboration with MASS MoCA, allowing ticket holders full-day access to the museum. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore temporary exhibitions from artists such as Laurie Anderson, Osman Khan, Elle Pérez, Amy Yoes, and Jason Moran. The museum will also showcase exhibitions from art luminaries like Louise Bourgeois, James Turrell, and Sol Lewitt.

Last Updated on December 19, 2023