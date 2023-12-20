The punk-rockers of Social Distortion announced rescheduled dates for their summer tour, now set to take place next fall after a co-headlining trek with Bad Religion.

The tour kicks-off with a three-night run at The Showbox in Seattle from September 13 to 15, followed by gigs in Vancouver, Montreal, Charlotte, and Tulsa. They’ll appear at venues like Buffalo’s Town Ballroom, the Midway Music Hall in Edmonton, and New Haven’s College Street Music Hall before wrapping-up at the Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque on October 22. The Bellrays will provide support on the run.

Originally, the tour was set to take place in summer 2023, however, the trek was postponed after frontman Mike Ness revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Last month, Ness shared an update on Instagram regarding his health.

“I finished 6 weeks of chemo and radiation last week and now can solely focus on rehabilitation to get strength back in my voice and all the muscles in throat and neck that have been disrupted from surgery etc,” he wrote. “I am keeping my eyes on the prize to be back in studio to finish album and back onstage sooner than later.”

The solo tour follows their previously-announced run with Bad Religion where the group plans to play their 1983 debut Mommy’s Little Monster in-full.

Find Social Distortion’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Social Distortion & Bad Religion Co-Headlining Tour

04/09 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

04/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

04/16 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater

04/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

04/22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

04/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

04/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

04/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The Sound

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

05/01 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery – Lawn

05/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05/04 – New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore Philadelphia

05/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre

05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

05/15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors

Social Distrortion 2024 Headlining Tour

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

09/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

09/23 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

09/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Buron Cummings Theatre

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/04 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ History

10/06 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

10/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/09 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

10/11 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/12 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

10/13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/19 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center

