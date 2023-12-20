The punk-rockers of Social Distortion announced rescheduled dates for their summer tour, now set to take place next fall after a co-headlining trek with Bad Religion.
The tour kicks-off with a three-night run at The Showbox in Seattle from September 13 to 15, followed by gigs in Vancouver, Montreal, Charlotte, and Tulsa. They’ll appear at venues like Buffalo’s Town Ballroom, the Midway Music Hall in Edmonton, and New Haven’s College Street Music Hall before wrapping-up at the Rio Rancho Event Center in Albuquerque on October 22. The Bellrays will provide support on the run.
Originally, the tour was set to take place in summer 2023, however, the trek was postponed after frontman Mike Ness revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer. Last month, Ness shared an update on Instagram regarding his health.
“I finished 6 weeks of chemo and radiation last week and now can solely focus on rehabilitation to get strength back in my voice and all the muscles in throat and neck that have been disrupted from surgery etc,” he wrote. “I am keeping my eyes on the prize to be back in studio to finish album and back onstage sooner than later.”
The solo tour follows their previously-announced run with Bad Religion where the group plans to play their 1983 debut Mommy’s Little Monster in-full.
Find Social Distortion’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Co-Headlining Tour
04/09 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
04/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater
04/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater
04/16 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater
04/18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
04/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
04/22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
04/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans
04/26 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
04/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
04/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park – The Sound
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
05/01 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery – Lawn
05/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
05/04 – New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop
05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Filmore Philadelphia
05/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre
05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
05/15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors
Social Distrortion 2024 Headlining Tour
09/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
09/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
09/23 – Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall
09/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Buron Cummings Theatre
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/04 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ History
10/06 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
10/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/09 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
10/11 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
10/12 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
10/13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/15 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/19 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Event Center
