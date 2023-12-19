AXS promoted two of its employees to pivotal leadership roles at the company, taking over the North America President and International President positions.

The AXS Chief Operating Officer Tom Andrus will move into the role of President, North America, where he will focus on expanding revenue streams and cultivate relationships within the market. Previously, Andrus served as the General Manager of AXS in 2012 shortly after the company.

Blaine Legere, who previously filled the role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Emerging Markets and managed AXS’ expansion in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, will shift into the role of President, International. In this position, Legere will focus on expanding AXS’ global presence while managing its existing portfolio overseas. Legere and Andrus collaborated in the past on the company’s early business development strategy after Legere joined AXS in 2011.

“The growth opportunities we’ve realized in Europe, combined with our footprint in Asia and most recent launch in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, really set the table for an exciting run ahead,” Legere said in a statement.

Both Legere and Andrus will report directly to AXS CEO Bryan Perez, who says the company is continuing to expand across the globe with “no signs of stopping.”

“Tom and Blaine have been instrumental in the building of AXS from the beginning, and I’m excited to work with them in these new roles as we continue to expand,” Perez said.

Andrus echoed similar sentiments, noting that working alongside Legere and Perez to build AXS has been a “highlight of my career” and he believes “the changes in our organization will take us to new heights.”

Last Updated on December 19, 2023