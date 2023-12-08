Hot Water Music is gearing up for their 30th-anniversary celebration with a North American tour. The band will be joined by special guests Quicksand, Off with Their Heads, and Tim Barry on select dates.

The 30-date trek is set to kick off on May 3rd in Cincinnati at Bogart’s and is scheduled to make stops through cities such as Toronto, Buffalo, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping up on June 29 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom. 

“This tour is insane! There is no world where anyone would come to us and say, ‘You’ll be a band for 30 years,’ let alone ‘To celebrate your 30th anniversary, you’ll release your 10th album and tour with Quicksand, Tim Barry, and Off With Their Heads,'” the band shared. “We are super stoked to get back to so many spots we haven’t been in years and dust off some oldies that haven’t been in rotation for a while. Rest assured, these sets will have something for everyone.”

Hot Water Music 2024 North American Tour Dates

05/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s 

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall 

05/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall 

05/07 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall 

05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom 

05/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts 

05/10 — Boston, MA @ Royale 

05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount 

05/12 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. 

05/13 — Washington, DC @ The Howard

05/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National

05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) 

05/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall 

05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger 

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk 

06/13 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom 

06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues 

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall 

06/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall 

06/17 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall 

06/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre 

06/20 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater 

06/21 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues 

06/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory 

06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco 

06/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall 

06/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades 

06/27 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall 

06/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox 

06/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom 

