Hot Water Music is gearing up for their 30th-anniversary celebration with a North American tour. The band will be joined by special guests Quicksand, Off with Their Heads, and Tim Barry on select dates.
The 30-date trek is set to kick off on May 3rd in Cincinnati at Bogart’s and is scheduled to make stops through cities such as Toronto, Buffalo, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping up on June 29 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.
“This tour is insane! There is no world where anyone would come to us and say, ‘You’ll be a band for 30 years,’ let alone ‘To celebrate your 30th anniversary, you’ll release your 10th album and tour with Quicksand, Tim Barry, and Off With Their Heads,'” the band shared. “We are super stoked to get back to so many spots we haven’t been in years and dust off some oldies that haven’t been in rotation for a while. Rest assured, these sets will have something for everyone.”
For tickets to watch Hot Water Music live, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
Hot Water Music 2024 North American Tour Dates
05/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
05/07 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/10 — Boston, MA @ Royale
05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/12 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
05/13 — Washington, DC @ The Howard
05/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National
05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
05/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
06/13 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
06/17 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
06/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/20 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
06/21 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
06/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
06/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/27 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Last Updated on December 8, 2023
Leave a Reply