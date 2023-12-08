Hot Water Music is gearing up for their 30th-anniversary celebration with a North American tour. The band will be joined by special guests Quicksand, Off with Their Heads, and Tim Barry on select dates.

The 30-date trek is set to kick off on May 3rd in Cincinnati at Bogart’s and is scheduled to make stops through cities such as Toronto, Buffalo, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Seattle before wrapping up on June 29 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.

“This tour is insane! There is no world where anyone would come to us and say, ‘You’ll be a band for 30 years,’ let alone ‘To celebrate your 30th anniversary, you’ll release your 10th album and tour with Quicksand, Tim Barry, and Off With Their Heads,'” the band shared. “We are super stoked to get back to so many spots we haven’t been in years and dust off some oldies that haven’t been in rotation for a while. Rest assured, these sets will have something for everyone.”

For tickets to watch Hot Water Music live, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Hot Water Music 2024 North American Tour Dates

05/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/07 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/10 — Boston, MA @ Royale

05/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/12 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

05/13 — Washington, DC @ The Howard

05/14 — Richmond, VA @ The National

05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

05/17 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

06/13 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

06/17 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

06/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/20 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

06/21 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/22 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

06/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

06/27 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/28 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

