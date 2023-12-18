The iconic Indigo Girls and the soulful Amos Lee have joined forces for a co-headlining tour set to begin in September 2024.

The tour is scheduled to start at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on September 15 where it will then make stops in venues like The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and The Masonic in San Francisco before wrapping-up the run on September 27 at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon.

For Amos Lee, this tour comes on the heels of the release of his latest studio album, Honeysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda Williams, which dropped just last month. Indigo Girls, no strangers to success, experienced a surge in popularity last year when Brandi Carlile covered their song “Closer to Fine” for the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film, “Barbie.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Indigo Girls’ official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Indigo Girls 2024 Tour Dates

01/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/21 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University

03/23 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall

04/12 – Boone, NC @ Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

04/18 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Civic Theatre

04/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

05/01 – Tallahassee, FL @ Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

05/11 – Tysons, VA @ Capital One Center

09/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

09/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/24 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery *

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

09/27 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

* = w/ Amos Lee

Amos Lee 2024 Tour Dates

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

05/07 – Bowling Green, KY @ SKyPAC

05/09 – 05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

09/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

09/21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/24 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery *

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

09/27 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

* = w/ Indigo Girls

Last Updated on December 18, 2023