Kanye West has made headlines over the past year — with some ultimately calling-off his career — after making several antisemitic comments and comparing himself to Adolf Hitler.

This week, the singer took to Instagram to share a message in Hebrew, which has been translated to English below:

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

While the exact nature of his apology is unknown — with some questioning if West wrote the message or it was just passed through Chat GPT — it’s certainly a major move ahead of his forthcoming record Vultures. The record, which is being produced in collaboration with rapper Ty Dollar Sign, includes the title track single. The song, released in November, includes the line: “How am I antisemetic? I just f–ked a Jewish b–ch.”

The star first came under fire in December 2022 when he appeared as a guest on “Infowars” with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During the show, he made several antisemtic jokes and praised Hitler, noting that the dictator “brought value to the world.”

While West strayed away from social media and the limelight for a few months, he sparked controversy again with a Las Vegas video monologue earlier this month. During the rant, he claimed that Zionist Jews are in charge of hospitals and even called out old friends for not sticking by his side when he expressed his opinions towards Jews and positivity toward Hitler.

Since his hateful comments surfaced, West has been widely condemned both financially and socially. Adidas ended its business relationship with the singer, CAA dropped him as a client, and MRC announced they would no-longer be moving forward with a planned documentary of West’s career. He was also kicked-off on Twitter after tweeting an image of a swastika inside of a Star of David.

Earlier this year, West was slated to perform in Italy with Ty Dolla Sign, however, the show was cancelled due to “security and organizational issues.” While organizers blamed the lack of health and traffic plans for the reason for the cancellation, others believe his antisemetic comments might have weighed in, as it caused controversy among locals.

Ahead of the Italy gig, Albertina Soliani, vice president of the National Association of Italian Partisans (ANPI), said that West “has made some inhumane declarations and with what’s happening in the world today, we cannot accept this concert.” He last performed in Rome in August with Travis Scott.

Last Updated on December 28, 2023