R&B icon Keyshia Cole is set to headline the “Love Hard Tour” across North America next year with Trey Songz.
The 24-city trek kicks-off in Macon, Georgia on February 22, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Baltimore, Charlotte, Houston, and Las Vegas. Along the way, she’ll appear at venues like St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Dickies Arena in Houston, and Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre before wrapping-up at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on April 14.
Alongside “Bottoms Up” singer Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle will provide support throughout the run. The tour, presented in partnership by the Black Promoters Collective, promises “a series of electrifying performances across the nation.”
“This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music,” Cole said in a statement.
Cole, who first rose to fame in 2005 with her breakthrough record The Way It Is, garnered attention with smash-hits “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” and “I Should’ve Cheated.” Earlier this year, Lifetime produced the biopic film “Keyshia Cole: This is My Life,” introducing her music to a whole new fanbase. She’s currently working on her eighth studio album and was just featured on Nicki Minaj’s highly-anticipated album Pink Friday 2.
Tickets to the “Love Hard Tour” are available via Black Promoters Collective. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See Cole’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Keyshia Cole | The “Love Hard” Tour 2024
|
Thursday, February 22
|
Macon, GA
|
Macon Coliseum
Last Updated on December 15, 2023
Leave a Reply