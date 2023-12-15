R&B icon Keyshia Cole is set to headline the “Love Hard Tour” across North America next year with Trey Songz.

The 24-city trek kicks-off in Macon, Georgia on February 22, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Baltimore, Charlotte, Houston, and Las Vegas. Along the way, she’ll appear at venues like St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Dickies Arena in Houston, and Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre before wrapping-up at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on April 14.

Alongside “Bottoms Up” singer Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle will provide support throughout the run. The tour, presented in partnership by the Black Promoters Collective, promises “a series of electrifying performances across the nation.”

“This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music,” Cole said in a statement.

Cole, who first rose to fame in 2005 with her breakthrough record The Way It Is, garnered attention with smash-hits “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” and “I Should’ve Cheated.” Earlier this year, Lifetime produced the biopic film “Keyshia Cole: This is My Life,” introducing her music to a whole new fanbase. She’s currently working on her eighth studio album and was just featured on Nicki Minaj’s highly-anticipated album Pink Friday 2.

Tickets to the “Love Hard Tour” are available via Black Promoters Collective. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Cole’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Keyshia Cole | The “Love Hard” Tour 2024

Thursday, February 22

Friday, February 23

Saturday, February 24

Sunday, February 25

Thursday, February 29

Friday, March 1

Saturday, March 2

Sunday, March 3

Thursday, March 7

Friday, March 8

Sunday, March 10

Thursday, March 14

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Sunday, April 14 Macon, GA

Greensboro, NC

Atlanta, GA

Savannah, GA

Chicago, IL

St. Louis, MO

Milwaukee, WI

Detroit, MI

Fairfax, VA

Baltimore, MD

Brooklyn, NY

Charlotte, NC

Columbia, SC

Hampton, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Houston, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Bossier City, LA

Oakland, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

Birmingham, AL

Southaven, MS Macon Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum

State Farm Arena

Enmarket Arena

Wintrust Arena

Chaifetz Arena

Fiserv Forum

Little Caesars Arena

EagleBank Arena

CFG Bank Arena

Barclays Center

Spectrum Arena

Colonial Life Arena

Hampton Coliseum

Liacouras Center

Toyota Center

Dickies Arena

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oakland Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Peacock Theater

Smoothie King Center

Legacy Arena at BJCC

Landers Center

Last Updated on December 15, 2023