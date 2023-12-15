R&B icon Keyshia Cole is set to headline the “Love Hard Tour” across North America next year with Trey Songz.

The 24-city trek kicks-off in Macon, Georgia on February 22, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Baltimore, Charlotte, Houston, and Las Vegas. Along the way, she’ll appear at venues like St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Dickies Arena in Houston, and Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre before wrapping-up at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on April 14.

Alongside “Bottoms Up” singer Trey Songz, Jaheim and K. Michelle will provide support throughout the run. The tour, presented in partnership by the Black Promoters Collective, promises “a series of electrifying performances across the nation.”

“This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music,” Cole said in a statement.

Cole, who first rose to fame in 2005 with her breakthrough record The Way It Is, garnered attention with smash-hits “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” and “I Should’ve Cheated.” Earlier this year, Lifetime produced the biopic film “Keyshia Cole: This is My Life,” introducing her music to a whole new fanbase. She’s currently working on her eighth studio album and was just featured on Nicki Minaj’s highly-anticipated album Pink Friday 2. 

Tickets to the “Love Hard Tour” are available via Black Promoters Collective. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Cole’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Keyshia Cole | The “Love Hard” Tour 2024

Thursday, February 22
Friday, February 23
Saturday, February 24
Sunday, February 25
Thursday, February 29
Friday, March 1
Saturday, March 2
Sunday, March 3
Thursday, March 7
Friday, March 8
Sunday, March 10
Thursday, March 14
Friday, March 15 
Saturday, March 16
Sunday, March 17
Friday, March 22
Saturday, March 23
Sunday, March 24
Thursday, March 28
Friday, March 29
Saturday, March 30
Friday, April 12
Saturday, April 13
Sunday, April 14

Macon, GA
Greensboro, NC
Atlanta, GA
Savannah, GA
Chicago, IL
St. Louis, MO
Milwaukee, WI
Detroit, MI
Fairfax, VA
Baltimore, MD
Brooklyn, NY
Charlotte, NC
Columbia, SC
Hampton, VA
Philadelphia, PA
Houston, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Bossier City, LA
Oakland, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
New Orleans, LA
Birmingham, AL
Southaven, MS

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Macon Coliseum
Greensboro Coliseum
State Farm Arena
Enmarket Arena
Wintrust Arena
Chaifetz Arena
Fiserv Forum
Little Caesars Arena
EagleBank Arena
CFG Bank Arena
Barclays Center
Spectrum Arena
Colonial Life Arena
Hampton Coliseum
Liacouras Center
Toyota Center
Dickies Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oakland Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Peacock Theater
Smoothie King Center
Legacy Arena at BJCC
Landers Center

Last Updated on December 15, 2023