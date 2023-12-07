The revival of the musical “Merrily We Roll Along,” has once again extended its Broadway run – now playing through July 7. What was initially slated to conclude on January 21, and later extended to March 24, has now secured its place at the Hudson Theatre until summer 2024.

Under the direction of Maria Friedman, the production has been making waves since its previews began on September 19, followed by an official opening night on October 10. The star-studded cast, featuring Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, has been receiving acclaim for their performances.

“Merrily We Roll Along,” which includes a score with “Old Friends,” “Good Thing Going,” and “Not a Day Goes By,” unfolds a compelling narrative in reverse chronological order. The musical weaves the lives of three friends navigating the entertainment industry over three decades, offering audiences a perspective on friendship, success, and the passage of time.

The revival’s roots trace back to London’s Menier Chocolate Factory in 2012, where it first took the stage, later earning acclaim in the West End and securing an Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. The production made its North American premiere at Boston’s Huntington Theatre in 2017, setting the stage for its triumphant return to Broadway.

To score tickets to “Merrily We Roll Along” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 7, 2023