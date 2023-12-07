Ticketmaster will remain the exclusive ticketing provider for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and its resident NFL franchises, the New York Giant’s and Jets, according to an announcement posted this week. The stadium, located just over the George Washington Bridge from New York City, will continue to use the Live Nation Entertainment-owned ticketing platform for all of its events in the extended and exclusive contract.

As with all such deals, the integration is planned to rely heavily on mobile-restrictive ticketing systems, which provide a boon of consumer data to both the ticketing company and its marketing partners, as well as the stadium operators and franchises.

“Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “We are delighted to extend and expand our successful partnership with Ticketmaster who has been with us since Day 1 because they continue to provide our guests with the best platform for purchasing, accessing, and transferring tickets.”

Cited among the reasons for the extension are the large number of concerts that are being staged at the venue, which is generally considered to be part of the package when deals are struck with Ticketmaster – its corporate parent brings shows to its ticketed buildings. The 2024 slate of concerts at the stadium includes stops by Morgan Wallen (May 17-18), Rolling Stones (May 23), George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town (June 8), Luke Combs (July 19-20) and Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band (August 17), plus a first-ever visit to the venue by the NHL’s Stadium Series in February, with the four area franchises (Devils, Flyers, Islanders and Rangers) all participating.

“MetLife Stadium is an iconic venue that attracts some of the country’s most passionate fans from across sports and music,” said Marla Ostroff, Managing Director of North America at Ticketmaster. “Since opening day, we’ve proudly worked with the MetLife team to ensure that its fans have a seamless experience from ticket purchase through entry, allowing them to focus on what’s most important: enjoying the events they love.”

Last Updated on December 7, 2023