As the curtains close at New World Stages, “Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion” says goodbye to its off-Broadway audience on January 28, wrapping up its run ahead of the initially scheduled March closing. The show, a brainchild of the acclaimed Mischief theatre company, is set to embark on a new chapter with a seven-week stint in London’s West End this March.

“Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion” tells the story of a disillusioned magician returning to the limelight after an uninspiring two-night performance at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, Holiday Inn Conference Center. The production, spearheaded by original company members Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, takes the audience on a ride as the protagonist’s mind-reading endeavors crumble.

Under the direction of Hannah Sharkey, the show blends chaos and comedy. The production boasts an artistic team, with Sara Perks in charge of set design, Roberto Surace handling costume design, and David Howe orchestrating the lighting. Sound design is conducted by Helen Skiera with video design by Gillian Tan. The magic, both on and off the stage, is curated by Ben Hart, serving as the magic consultant.

“Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion” is set to open at the iconic West End stage. The seven-week run promises to bring the same blend of chaos, comedy, and illusion to London.

Last Updated on December 27, 2023