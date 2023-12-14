Baseball history was rewritten as Shohei Ohtani inked a groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His deal is not only staggering in its total value but also revolutionary in its payout structure. And with less than a week after penning the largest contract in MLB history, Ohtani has transformed the Dodgers’ home opener into a must-see event, with ticket prices soaring to unprecedented heights.

Ohtani, a five-time All-Star from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, entered MLB with a deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. Despite an impressive career, including a unanimous MVP award in the 2021 season, the Angels failed to make the playoffs during Ohtani’s six-year stint with the team. As the season concluded, speculation grew about Ohtani’s next move, leading to the colossal $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani’s contract stands atop the list of the largest contracts in baseball history, but what sets his deal apart is not just the numbers but the deferral arrangement. The staggering $680 million deferred until 2034 marks the largest contract deferral in professional sports history.

Over the 10-year contract, Ohtani will receive $2 million per year, with the Dodgers paying the remaining $68 million annually from 2034 to 2043. This unique structure not only reflects the financial confidence in Ohtani’s star power but also sets a new precedent in contract negotiations.

Ohtani’s historic deal also came with a surge in ticket prices. According to Ticket Club data, since the announcement, the average price per ticket rose from $163 to an impressive $255, representing a 57% increase. Nearly 80% of all ticket orders for the Dodgers’ 2024 season have been placed this week, despite the team’s playoff exit in October.

Additionally, seven of the Top 10 best-selling baseball games involve the Dodgers, with high demand from both local and visiting markets. Opening-day tickets against the St. Louis Cardinals currently start at $401 on Ticket Club, while other resale platforms are asking for at least $437 per seat.

