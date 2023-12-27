Comedian, actor, and SNL star Pete Davidson cancelled a handful of upcoming standup shows through January without explanation.

Last weekend, he was slated to perform at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, but just hours before showtime, the venue announced the show’s cancellation. Additionally, performances over the next two weeks were also called-off, including gigs in San Antonio, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Milwaukee. Chattanooga’s Walker Theatre, Pittsburgh’s Byham Theater, and Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater chalked-up the cancellations to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Davidson did not comment on the reason for the cancellations. Ticket holders can receive refunds via point or purchase.

Shows in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania from January 6 through 8 are still available for purchase.

The 30-year-old “King of Staten Island” star, who is currently filming for the movie “Riff Raff,” was reportedly seen trashing his trailer on set following the standup show cancellations. According to In Touch Weekly, he had a confrontation with a photographer this week who was trying to snap a picture of Davidson alongside costars Bill Murray and Ed Harris. The publication noted that Davidson had to be restrained.

“He’s obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

Davidson made a return to standup earlier this year when he appeared on a mini tour with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.

Last Updated on December 27, 2023