The Chicago Bears are in need of a new stadium site, and now, they’re considering a site particularly close to their current home.

Sources told ABC7 the team’s latest proposal happens to be a popular tailgating spot among Bears’ fans — a parking lot south of Soldier Field.

Currently, the South Lot serves as a large parking lot and tailgating area. It’s unclear whether or not the Bears are actually seeking the lot as a viable option or if it’s just a piece of information to use as leverage to help secure a better deal in the area.

This wouldn’t be the first time the lot has been under consideration. Back in 2016, the “Star Wars” creator George Lucas was planning to use the site as a collections ground for art and movie memorabilia, however, the idea was scrapped after locals opposed the plan.

The Bear’s new home space has a hot topic in the NFL as plans remain up in the air; they’ve previously received interest or considered sites in or near Chicago, including Arlington Heights, Aurora, Naperville, Richton Park, and Waukegan.

“As we stated earlier this year, we want to appropriately explore all opportunities across Chicagoland for the development of a world-class stadium,” the Bears said in a statement following local reports.

Last Updated on December 8, 2023