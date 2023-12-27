It’s the time of year for giving, and one postal worker received a huge present: a pair of tickets to see the Vikings live and in-action.

Alissa Postal took to social media to share that she wanted to gift her husband, Jake, Vikings tickets. She noted that he’s a postal worker, and he’s been working extra hours due to the holiday season.

“Hey @Vikings, my husband is a mailman this time of year & working 14 hour days six days a week — can we get some tickets to the whiteout game Sunday? #ShootingMyShot,” Alissa said in a tweet on X.

To her surprise, a total stranger — and season ticket holder — named Andy Sowle reached out to her tweet, asking her to send along her email address so he can send over two tickets.

“Thank your husband for all the hard work that goes unnoticed this time of year,” Sowle said.

Send me your email in DM, I got two you can have. You can ask @SkolBros he knows I'm legit. Thank your husband for all the hard work that goes unnoticed this time of the year — Andy Sowle (@AndySowle) December 19, 2023

On Sunday, Alissa and Jake stood just feet away from their favorite Vikings players for the “White Out” game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The venue is also special for the couple as it was the location where they got engaged back in 2018.

“It’s crazy,” Jake told CBS News. “We got pretty lucky. We work all those extra hours for our customers, so it’s good.”

Alissa’s post online even garnered enough attention to reach former Vikings backup QB Kyle Sloter. He ended up gifting the couple sideline access during the game.

“To be right here, to be on the sidelines, this is like the coolest experience we’ve ever had,” Alissa told the news outlet, noting, “Minnesota nice is a real thing.”

Enjoy the game brotha thank you for all the hard work you put in to make everyone's lives a bit more joyful this time of the year!!! — Andy Sowle (@AndySowle) December 20, 2023

Thanks again @AndySowle for the @Vikings tickets today —we can seriously never thank you enough! #skol pic.twitter.com/Zzd3q8UY5M — A L I S S A (@MissAlissaS) December 25, 2023

