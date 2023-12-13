Hard rockers Queens of the Stone Age revealed their 12-city Canadian trek in support of their latest album In Times New Roman… The band will be joined by British rockers The Struts throughout “The End Is Nero Tour” set to take place in April.

The tour starts at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on April 1 and runs through April 17 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax with several stops in-between including Winnipeg, London, Ottawa, Quebec City, and more.

After a long period of silence, the band dropped Like Clockwork album in 2013, which marked the first record of a trilogy they released in a span of ten years in addition to earning the title of their being first No. 1 album in the U.S.

Like Clockwork was followed by Villains in 2017, and the trilogy wrapped up with the In Times New Roman… album, which arrived in June 2023. Following its release, the band took toured North America in this past summer and fall.

Known for their experimental approach to the rock genres, Queens of the Stone Age delivered eight studio albums in total, garnering seven Grammy Awards nominations for Best Hard Rock Performance (four times), Best Rock Album (twice), and Best Rock Performance.

The group was founded in Seattle in 1996 and delved into the various tunes throughout their musical journey, from hard rock and alternative metal to Krautrock and nu metal. They also mentioned about taking inspiration from the repetitive nature of electronic trance music.

Vocalist, guitarist and the founder of the band, Josh Homme, is the only constant member throughout multiple lineup changes. Since 2013, the lineup has consisted of Homme alongside Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar, lap steel, keyboard, percussion, backing vocals), Michael Shuman (bass guitar, keyboard, backing vocals), Dean Fertita (keyboards, guitar, percussion, backing vocals), and Jon Theodore (drums, percussion).

After concluding their Canadian trek, Queens of the Stone Age will perform at several occasions in the U.S. in May, including Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, and at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh. Fans interested in these shows can find the exact dates below.

Tickets to the Queens of the Stone Age shows can be found on MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Queens of the Stone Age 2024 Tour Dates

04/01 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *

04/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

04/03 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre *

04/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

04/08 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre *

04/09 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre *

04/10 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

04/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

04/13 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place *

04/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

04/16 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre *

04/17 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

05/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

* = w/ The Struts

Last Updated on December 13, 2023