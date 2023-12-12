The Offspring is gearing up for a special concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, Smash. Scheduled for June 1 at Anaheim’s Honda Center in Anaheim, California, the event is expected to bring fans down memory lane.

The Offspring, veterans of the punk rock scene, have made a mark on the music industry, and Smash is one of their most influential works. Released in April 1994, the album played a pivotal role in revitalizing mainstream interest in punk rock, featuring chart-topping hits like “Come Out and Play” and “Self Esteem.”

The anticipation for the 30th-anniversary concert is building as the band plans to perform Smash in its entirety, alongside a repertoire of their biggest hits.

“We’ve got some celebrating to do in Orange County,” the Offspring said in a press release. “Look out Honda Center…we’re coming for you!”

This milestone event is part of The Offspring’s extensive schedule, which includes appearances at renowned festivals such as Shaky Knees Festival, Welcome to Rockville, and Hellfest. For your chance to watch The Offspring live, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 12, 2023