Round-out 2023 and kick-off the New Year with performances from punk-rock powerhouse Green Day and the “Barbie Girl” stars of Aqua on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve show with Ryan Seacrest.

During the night, Green Day will play five songs and plan to commemorate the 20th anniversary of American Idiot and the 30th anniversary of Dookie, as well as debuting the new single “Dilemma” from their forthcoming record Saviors.

Don’t make any plans on December 31st except with your TV – we’re taking over Dick Clark’s New Year’s @RockinEve with @RyanSeacrest!!! We’re playing not one, not two but FIVE SONGS (including the live debut of Dilemma) for the first time ever!!! Yep, it's happening. See you… pic.twitter.com/htH55QNG45 — Green Day (@GreenDay) December 7, 2023

Aqua, who has been the talk of the year amid the new “Barbie” movie, will play their smash-hit “Barbie Girl,” which was sampled in the new song “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj.

Come on Barbie, let's go party at #RockinEve with Aqua 💕 Tune-in → New Year's Eve at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8bAeAIREQk — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) December 7, 2023

The New Year’s Eve show will also feature performances from top acts across various genres including rap’s Doechii, Paul Russell, and Ludacris, pop’s Ellie Goulding and Renee Rapp with Coco Jones, R&B icon Janelle Monae, and the rockers of Thirty Seconds to Mars. EDM duos Loud Luxury and Two Friends will also take the stage with Bebe Rxha, while R&B/dance artist Nile Rodgers will perform alongside CHIC.

The show will air on Sunday, December 31 live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST. Seacrest will countdown to midnight from New York City’s Times Square for his 19th year, appearing alongside popstar Rita Ora. Across the country, TV personality Jeannie Mai will co-host the Hollywood portion of the broadcast, counting down from the Pacific time zone, while singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres will co-host ringing-in the new year from Puerto Rico in the Atlantic time zone.

Whether you’re watching in-person or on TV, the Times Square annual New Year’s Eve countdown is a tradition across the U.S. For over 30 years, the show has been ranked as the top-rated NYE programming special, bringing in 13.8 million viewers last year.

Last Updated on December 12, 2023