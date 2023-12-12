Better Lovers, the supergroup featuring former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die, is set to embark on their most extensive North American tour yet, starting in spring 2024. The five-piece band, composed of Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Miccich, and Will Putney is set to kick off the tour on April 18 at Indianapolis’ Deluxe at Old National Centre. 

The tour is scheduled to also make stops in Las Vegas at Sick New World, Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre, The Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, and Columbus’ The King of Clubs before wrapping up at the London Music Hall in Ontario on May 16. Joining Better Lovers on tour are supporting acts SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven on select stops. 

“When the temperatures rise and the earth thaws in the Spring of 2024, this five-headed savage shall emerge, equipped with a frenzied new litter of songs, inevitably stir-crazy and hungrier than ever,” the band collectively said in a statement.

Before hitting the road for their Spring 2024 tour, Better Lovers will perform two “BLissmas” shows in Buffalo, NY. For tickets to see Better Lovers live, visit their official website, or purchase tickets at visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Better Lovers tour dates can be found below: 

Better Lovers 2023-2024 Tour Dates

12/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (BLissmas)

12/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works (BLissmas)

04/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre 

04/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway 

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

04/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck 

04/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad 

04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole 

04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick 

04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

04/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post 

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre 

05/02 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory 

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón 

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre 

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room 

05/07 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens 

05/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre 

05/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium 

05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line 

05/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre 

05/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme 

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs 

05/16 – London, ON @ London Music Hall 

06/23 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting 

06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

07/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

07/10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

07/11 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000Trees

Last Updated on December 12, 2023

vegas.com advertisement