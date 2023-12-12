Better Lovers, the supergroup featuring former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die, is set to embark on their most extensive North American tour yet, starting in spring 2024. The five-piece band, composed of Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Miccich, and Will Putney is set to kick off the tour on April 18 at Indianapolis’ Deluxe at Old National Centre.
The tour is scheduled to also make stops in Las Vegas at Sick New World, Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre, The Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, and Columbus’ The King of Clubs before wrapping up at the London Music Hall in Ontario on May 16. Joining Better Lovers on tour are supporting acts SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven on select stops.
“When the temperatures rise and the earth thaws in the Spring of 2024, this five-headed savage shall emerge, equipped with a frenzied new litter of songs, inevitably stir-crazy and hungrier than ever,” the band collectively said in a statement.
Before hitting the road for their Spring 2024 tour, Better Lovers will perform two “BLissmas” shows in Buffalo, NY. For tickets to see Better Lovers live, visit their official website, or purchase tickets at visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of Better Lovers tour dates can be found below:
Better Lovers 2023-2024 Tour Dates
12/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (BLissmas)
12/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works (BLissmas)
04/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
04/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
04/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
04/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World
04/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
04/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/02 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
05/07 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens
05/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre
05/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
05/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
05/16 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
06/23 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air
07/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
07/10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
07/11 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000Trees
Last Updated on December 12, 2023
Leave a Reply