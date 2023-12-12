Better Lovers, the supergroup featuring former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die, is set to embark on their most extensive North American tour yet, starting in spring 2024. The five-piece band, composed of Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Miccich, and Will Putney is set to kick off the tour on April 18 at Indianapolis’ Deluxe at Old National Centre.

The tour is scheduled to also make stops in Las Vegas at Sick New World, Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre, The Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, and Columbus’ The King of Clubs before wrapping up at the London Music Hall in Ontario on May 16. Joining Better Lovers on tour are supporting acts SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven on select stops.

“When the temperatures rise and the earth thaws in the Spring of 2024, this five-headed savage shall emerge, equipped with a frenzied new litter of songs, inevitably stir-crazy and hungrier than ever,” the band collectively said in a statement.

Before hitting the road for their Spring 2024 tour, Better Lovers will perform two “BLissmas” shows in Buffalo, NY. For tickets to see Better Lovers live, visit their official website, or purchase tickets at visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Better Lovers tour dates can be found below:

Better Lovers 2023-2024 Tour Dates

12/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (BLissmas)

12/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works (BLissmas)

04/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

04/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

04/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

04/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

04/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/02 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

05/07 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

05/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre

05/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

05/16 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

06/23 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

07/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

07/10 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

07/11 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000Trees

Last Updated on December 12, 2023