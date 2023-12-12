Ticketek’s Managing Director Cameron Hoy has been appointed to the new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Ticketing for Ticketek’s parent company TEG.

In his new role, Hoy will oversee numerous divisions across the business, including TEG’s Data Science, Analytics and Digital divisions, Product and Technology, and TEG’s Global Ticketing operations. The new role will be effective immediately.

Hoy expressed his praise for his team, noting that it consists of “people who believe so strongly in our vision to continue to build the world’s leading Ticketing, Digital, and Data Science platform.”

“With digital innovation & technology moving faster today than it ever has before, there’s ample opportunities for expansion and growth across the many facets of the TEG business – both locally and globally,” Hoy said in a press release. “I am delighted to be taking on this new role at such an exciting time of growth for TEG as we build TEG into a truly global organisation.”

Previously, Hoy oversaw all TEG’s ticketing operations globally. He has more than 25 years of experience in technology, e-commerce, media, and entertainment industries, and has worked with Ticketek since 2007. TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said that he is “delighted to appoint my longtime colleague” in the new role.

“He is an experienced executive leader, with excellent business acumen and has a proven track record of delivering innovation and growth across our Ticketing, Digital and Data Science divisions over many years,” Jones said.

TEG, the leading entertainment company Down Under, mainly operates in Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia. Currently, TEG operates more than 30 brands, including Ticketek New Zealand, Ticketek Malaysia, and Ticketek Philippines.

Last Updated on December 12, 2023