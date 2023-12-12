Sarah McLachlan is gearing up for “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,” set to run 30-dates and will include special guests Feist and Allison Russel on select stops. The tour commemorates McLachlan’s third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, released on October 22, 1993.

The trek is scheduled to begin on May 25 at Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. From there, she will stop in various cities such as Berkeley, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and Austin before the final performance on July 6 in Sugar Land, Texas, at the Smart Financial Centre.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” shared the “Good Enough” singer. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

Tickets for “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour” will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales on Tuesday, December 12. Citi will offer exclusive presale access for cardmembers in the U.S. from December 12 at 10 a.m. local time until December 14 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on-sale begins on Friday, December 15 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can secure their tickets through Sarah McLachlan’s official website or by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tour dates can be found below:

Sarah McLauchlan | The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour

Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Last Updated on December 12, 2023