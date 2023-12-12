Sarah McLachlan is gearing up for “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,” set to run 30-dates and will include special guests Feist and Allison Russel on select stops. The tour commemorates McLachlan’s third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, released on October 22, 1993.
The trek is scheduled to begin on May 25 at Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. From there, she will stop in various cities such as Berkeley, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and Austin before the final performance on July 6 in Sugar Land, Texas, at the Smart Financial Centre.
“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” shared the “Good Enough” singer. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”
Tickets for “The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour” will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales on Tuesday, December 12. Citi will offer exclusive presale access for cardmembers in the U.S. from December 12 at 10 a.m. local time until December 14 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
General on-sale begins on Friday, December 15 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can secure their tickets through Sarah McLachlan’s official website or by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tour dates can be found below:
Sarah McLauchlan | The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour
Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater
Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Last Updated on December 12, 2023
