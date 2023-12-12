“The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers” will explore the life of the ’80s and ’90s memorable TV host and producer Off-Broadway next year. The show, written by Alex Brightman, begins performances at New World Stages on February 14, 2024 with an opening on February 22.

Summers, known by millions of TV audiences for a wide variety of shows — from reality to game and cooking programs such as Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” or “Unwrapped” for Food Network — portrays himself in this behind-the-scenes story. The stage sees a flashy decor turned into a primary-colored television game show set.

Two-time Tony nominee Brightman, who starred in “The Shark Is Broken” and will play in Broadway revival of “Spamalot,” has teamed up with “Smash” and “The Karate Kid” composer Drew Gasparini for this partly interactive game show.

Directed by Chad Rabinovitz, the play also features Christopher Rhoton as set designer, lighting designer Jeffrey Small, and co-sound designers David Sheehan and Hide J Nakajo. LDK Productions/Lisa Dozier Shacket and Michael Shannon have been tapped as general managers of the show.

The production belongs to Lisa Dozier Shacket, with Guy Fieri, Jeremy Wein/Existence Media in association with Marlene and Gary Cohen, Christopher Rhoton, and Joe Trentacosta.

“Bringing this show to New York feels like a surreal dream, one that I’m still pinching myself over,” Summers said in a statement. “The gratitude I owe to the immensely talented duo Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini can’t be overstated. Their brilliant book and music paved the way for this wild ride, transforming stumbling blocks into stepping stones.”

“I can’t wait for people to join us on this journey, where laughter, entertainment, and pure joy will collide in the heart of New York City,” he said. “Their combined efforts have made this a moment I’ll forever cherish.”

Fans can score their tickets to “The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers” via LifeAndSlimes.com, or StubHub, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 12, 2023