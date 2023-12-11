The Teskey Brothers, renowned for their soulful sound and timeless songwriting, are gearing up for the second leg of “The Winding Way” tour. Following the success of their acclaimed third studio album, The Winding Way, the Australian band is set to embark on a 20-city tour across North America, featuring an impressive lineup of special guests.
Scheduled to share the stage with the Teskey Brothers on certain dates are Allen Stone, Jackie Venson, Joseph, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Leah Senior, Pearl Charles, The Dip, The Heavy Heavy, and Trousdale.
The tour is slated to kick off on April 23 at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami. The tour will then wind through cities such as Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Vancouver before their final performance on June 22 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.
As the Teskey Brothers gear up for the second leg of “The Winding Way Tour,” fans can purchase their tickets through the band’s official website. Tickets are also available via secondary sites MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of The Winding Way tour can be found below:
The Tesky Brothers “The Winding Way” 2024 Tour Dates
Tue Apr 23 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
Fri Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sun Apr 28 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Tue Apr 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Fri May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
Sat May 04 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Mon May 06 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed May 08 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Fri May 10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Sat May 11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Jun 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater
Fri Jun 07 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
Sun Jun 09 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Tue Jun 11 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
Wed Jun 12 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Sun Jun 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Tue Jun 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Wed Jun 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theater
Fri Jun 21 – Montreal, QC – Place des Arts
Sat Jun 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
