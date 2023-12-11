The Teskey Brothers, renowned for their soulful sound and timeless songwriting, are gearing up for the second leg of “The Winding Way” tour. Following the success of their acclaimed third studio album, The Winding Way, the Australian band is set to embark on a 20-city tour across North America, featuring an impressive lineup of special guests.

Scheduled to share the stage with the Teskey Brothers on certain dates are Allen Stone, Jackie Venson, Joseph, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Leah Senior, Pearl Charles, The Dip, The Heavy Heavy, and Trousdale.

The tour is slated to kick off on April 23 at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami. The tour will then wind through cities such as Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Vancouver before their final performance on June 22 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

As the Teskey Brothers gear up for the second leg of “The Winding Way Tour,” fans can purchase their tickets through the band’s official website. Tickets are also available via secondary sites MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of The Winding Way tour can be found below:

The Tesky Brothers “The Winding Way” 2024 Tour Dates

Tue Apr 23 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Fri Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Apr 28 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Tue Apr 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Fri May 03 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Sat May 04 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Mon May 06 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed May 08 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Fri May 10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sat May 11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater

Fri Jun 07 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Jun 09 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Jun 11 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

Wed Jun 12 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Sun Jun 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Jun 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed Jun 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theater

Fri Jun 21 – Montreal, QC – Place des Arts

Sat Jun 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Last Updated on December 11, 2023