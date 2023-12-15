‘The Outsiders’ musical which made its world premiere in early 2023 at California’s La Jolla Playhouse, is gearing up for Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The upcoming show’s full casting has just been completed, and it will begin previews on March 16, 2024, with an opening on April 11.

Based on both S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel of the same title and 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola, “The Outsiders“ sheds light upon the lives of a group of greaser kids including Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their “chosen family.” The story is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma presenting a background where the characters of this coming-of-age drama fight for survival and public acceptance.

As previously announced, Brody Grant will play Ponyboy, whereas Brent Comer will be featured as Darrel, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon. The latest announcement of the cast is Dan Berry in the role of Paul Holden. It will mark Berry’s Broadway debut, as well.

The folk duo Jamestown Revival, Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, score the songs, and Adam Rapp with Justin Levine helm the book-writing. Dayna Taymor will direct the show whose choreography belongs to Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.

“The Outsiders” Broadway cast also features Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, and Trevor Wayne.

The creative team includes scenic designer AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, sound designer Cody Spencer, projection designer Hana Kim, and Justin Levine in the duties of music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations in addition to his part in book-writing. Matt Hinkley will serve as music director, and 321 Theatrical Management has been tapped as general manager.

The show is produced by the Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie.

Last Updated on December 15, 2023