For the first time in a decade, The Veronicas are crossing the U.S. for a tour in support of new music.

The Aussie duo will kick-off the trek with a gig at The Fillmore in an Francisco on April 3. They’ll continue with stops in Seattle, Milwaukee, Philadelphoia, Orlando, and Dallas, appearing at venues along the way like Portland’s Aladdin Theater, Irving Plaza in New York City, and Houston’s White Oak Music Hall. They’ll return to California to wrap-up the run at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles May 5. Jesse Jo Stark will provide support on all dates.

The Veronicas, made-up of identical twins Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, first arrived on the scene in 2005 with their debut The Secret Life of…, followed by Hook Me Up. The ladder garnered attention globally with the title track, as well as “Untouched” and “Take Me on the Floor.” Following a lengthy hiatus, the sisters returned in 2021 with a pair of albums. They’re set to release their sixth record, Gothic Summer, next year.

Find a full list of The Veronicas’ upcoming tour dates below:

The Veronicas U.S. Tour 2024

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

04/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit

04/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/17 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/21 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

04/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

04/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

