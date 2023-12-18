Wu-Tang Clan has set its sights on Las Vegas for an exclusive 2024 residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

The show, dubbed “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency,” is scheduled to kick-off during Super Bowl weekend on February 9 and 10, followed by a second set of concerts on March 22 and 23. More dates are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

In an interview with The New York Times, RZA expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us.”

This residency follows a year of milestones for the Wu-Tang Clan. Earlier in the year, New York declared November 9 as Wu-Tang Day. The Empire State Building was illuminated in the group’s black and yellow colors, marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

A list of Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency, dates can be found below:

Wu-Tang Clan 2024 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

03/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

03/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Last Updated on December 18, 2023