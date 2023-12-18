London theatergoers will now be able to purchase tickets to their favorite West End and Off-West End shows directly from a physical TodayTix shop.

TodayTix, the digital ticketing platform, sells tickets via its website and app, however, the company is set to open a brick-and-mortar location directly in the middle of London’s theatre district. The storefront will sit at the Leicester Square tube station and include self-service kiosks, along with a premium lounge area. Staff will also be on-hand to assist guests and offer suggestions for last-minute tickets.

General Manager at TodayTix, Stephen Crocker, noted in a statement that the company is always seeking “to connect West End shows with audiences in new and innovative ways.”

“Combining frictionless technology and unparalleled customer service, this shop is designed for both working Londoners looking for the best in entertainment and tourists seeking show recommendations and exclusive prices,” Crocker said.

The ticketer offers tickets to classic theater staples like “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Lion King,” and “Wicked,” as well hot-selling shows “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child,” “Frozen the Musical,” and “The Book of Mormon.” Additionally, up-and-coming productions are currently up-for-grabs; shows set to hit the West End in 2024 include “Mean Girls,” “Clueless The Musical,” and “Shrek The Musical.”

While an exact date has not been announced, the TodayTix shop will open by the end of 2023.

Alongside news of a physical shop, TodayTix also recently announced the “All You Can Seat” West End pass. The VIP package, which goes for £10,000, is an exclusive deal offering premium-level tickets to all West End shows throughout the 2024 season. The pass is only available to 10 theatergoers, promising a seat to every show next year.

