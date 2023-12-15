If you’re an avid theatre-goer on the West End and have £10,000 to spare, TodayTix has announced an exclusive deal; an “all you can seat” pass to shows for the 2024 season.

The program is a first-of-its-kind, offering premium-level tickets to all West End shows throughout the season. While the entire 2024 theatre schedule has not been released yet, the offer promises seats to every production. Already, shows set to take the stage on the West End next season include “Back to the Future The Musical,” “Mean Girls,” “The Hills of California,” “Clueless The Musical,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Shrek The Musical.”

“The All You Can Seat package isn’t just about fun — it’s a year-long adventure through all kinds of theatre,” TodayTix said. “See the long-running shows everyone loves and discover the brand-new ones, too.”

There is a catch, however; pass holders will only be able to see each show once and can only see two shows in any given week. If they choose to pass-up the opportunity of seeing a certain show, they will not receive a refund, however, they will be compensated if a star does not end up performing in a show and provides 24-hour notice. Additionally, the offer is not valid on bank holiday weekends.

The theatre package will only be available to 10 people and can be purchased via a TodayTix personal concierge by emailing AllYouCanSeatTodayTix.com

TodayTix may be onto something interesting with this new package, as it’s a perfect gift for theatre lovers, though it’s unknown if they’ll offer a similar deal in the future — with a slightly smaller price tag.

Last Updated on December 15, 2023