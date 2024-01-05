The principal cast for the anticipated revival of The Who’s “Tommy” has been revealed – and its star-studded lineup featuring familiar faces reprising their roles from the show’s successful run at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

The iconic rock opera, helmed by the original Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff, is set to hit Nederlander Theatre with previews beginning on March 8, and the grand opening is scheduled for March 28.

“Tommy” is expected to be a reimagined version of the 1993 production, with its Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend and a co-written Tony-nominated book by Townshend and McAnuff. Leading the cast is Ali Louis Bourzgui, known for his role in “Company” and “The Band’s Visit,” who will once again step into the shoes of the titular character, Tommy Walker – a young boy disconnected from the world but with an uncanny talent for pinball.

The supporting cast will include Broadway veterans reprising their roles. Alison Luff — renowned for her performances in “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Les Misérables,” and “Matilda” — takes on the role of Mrs. Walker. Adam Jacobs, who originated the role of Aladdin in Disney’s “Aladdin,” portrays Captain Walker.

John Ambrosino, known from the national tour of “Les Misérables,” is set to play Uncle Ernie. Bobby Conte, recognized for his recent role in the revival of “Company” joins as Cousin Kevin. Last but not least, Christina Sajous, with Broadway credits including “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” returns as The Acid Queen.

Last Updated on January 5, 2024