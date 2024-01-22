The certified Pop Punk Princess Avril Lavigne is officially hitting the road across North America this year.

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour will kick-off on May 22 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, followed by gigs in Mountain View, Phoenix, Wantagh, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. She’ll appear at venues along the way like Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre, Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, and Toronto’s Budweiser Stage before wrapping-up at Rogers Place in Edmonton on September 16.

“I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests?” Lavigne said in the announcement. “And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!

The pop-punkers of All Time Low will provide support with Royal & The Serpents for the first two weeks of the trek, while heavyweights Simple Plan will fill in for the remainder of the tour with Girlfriends.

• @simpleplan – They toured with me on my very first tour, so its only fitting we are doing it again! pic.twitter.com/O6ghxaL7cO — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

• @AllTimeLow – My boys! We’ve been friends for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real! pic.twitter.com/qoNZKzhaik — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 24 through an artist presale at 10 a.m. local time via Lavigne’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices through secondary sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

Lavigne’s fans across the pond can see the “Bite Me” star take the stage when she stops in Europe and the U.K. this summer. She’s also set to appear at a handful of festival gigs, including the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands and Germany’s Hurricane Festival.

Since her 2002 debut Let Go, Lavigne has gone on to solidify her spot in the pop-punk scene, dropping hits like “Girlfriend” and “Hot,” followed by Goodbye Lullaby‘s “What the Hell” and “Wish You Were Here.” In 2022, she returned with Love Sux, producing tracks like “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly and “Love It When You Hate Me” featuring blackbear. Last year, she was featured on the track “Fake As Hell” with All Time Low.

Find Lavigne’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour 2024

May 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

May 25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

May 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

May 28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

May 30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^

June 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

June 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +

Aug. 16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +

Aug. 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Aug. 20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Aug. 21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre +

Aug. 23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Aug. 24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

Aug. 27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Aug. 29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Aug. 31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

Sept. 1 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +

Sept. 3 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sept. 4 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Sept. 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +

Sept. 7 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sept. 9 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Sept. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sept. 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

Sept. 14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

Sept. 16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date