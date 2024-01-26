The Black Crowes have officially announced a tour in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards. The tour is set to celebrate their 10th studio album slated for release on March 15 and represents their first collection of new music in 15 years.

The band is scheduled to embark on a nearly three-dozen-date trek, beginning on April 2 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Then they’re set to make stops in various cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, and Atlantic City before wrapping up their North American dates on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.

The 2024 tour will also take The Black Crowes international, playing for audiences in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and more.

Happiness Bastards follows in the footsteps of the band’s last album, Before the Frost … Until the Freeze, which featured new recordings captured live in front of an audience.

General public ticket sales begin on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information and updates about the tour can be found on the band’s official website. Fans can secure their tickets through MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Happiness Bastards” tour dates can be found below:

The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards Tour Dates

April 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 24, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

May 1, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

May 27, 2024 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival

June 9, 2024 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival