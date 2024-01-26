The Black Crowes have officially announced a tour in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards. The tour is set to celebrate their 10th studio album slated for release on March 15 and represents their first collection of new music in 15 years.
The band is scheduled to embark on a nearly three-dozen-date trek, beginning on April 2 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Then they’re set to make stops in various cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, and Atlantic City before wrapping up their North American dates on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.
The 2024 tour will also take The Black Crowes international, playing for audiences in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and more.
Happiness Bastards follows in the footsteps of the band’s last album, Before the Frost … Until the Freeze, which featured new recordings captured live in front of an audience.
General public ticket sales begin on Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information and updates about the tour can be found on the band’s official website. Fans can secure their tickets through MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of “Happiness Bastards” tour dates can be found below:
The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards Tour Dates
April 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
April 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
April 6, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
April 13, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
April 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall
April 16, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
April 24, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
April 27, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
April 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
May 1, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
May 3, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
May 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
May 15, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
May 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
May 18, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls
May 21, 2024 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
May 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
May 24, 2024 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia
May 27, 2024 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper
May 30, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle
June 1, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
June 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen
June 5-8, 2024 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
June 9, 2024 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival
