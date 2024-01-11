Platinum-selling country artist Chris Young is gearing up for his “Young Love & Saturday Nights” tour in 2024. Special guest Bryan Martin is set to join Young on select dates.

The “Young Love & Saturday Nights” tour will kick-off on April 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at River Spirit Casino Resort before traveling to various cities such as Fort Worth, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Indianapolis before wrapping up on May 17 in Maricopa, Arizona at the AK-Chin Circle Entertainment Center.

Young Love & Saturday Nights, the upcoming album slated for release on March 22, 2024 via RCA Nashville, follows the success of his 2021 record, Famous Friends, which achieved Gold certification from the RIAA. The previous album featured collaborations with top artists such as Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Young is also scheduled to perform at the Hodag Country Festival on July 13 and the Rise Up Music Festival on August 16. Tickets for Young’s “Young Love & Saturday Nights” tour go on sale Friday, January 12 and can be purchased through his official website.

Fans looking to score tickets to see Chris Young can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Young Love & Saturday Nights tour dates can be found below:

Young Love & Saturday Nights 2024 Tour Dates

April 25 — Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino Resort

April 26 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

April 27 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

May 2 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 3 — Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

May 4 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

May 9 — Rama, Canada @ Casino Rama Resort

May 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 17 — Maricopa, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Circle Entertainment Center