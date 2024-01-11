In celebration of two iconic music legends — Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan — a tribute concert is set to take place at Carnegie Hall in New York on March 20. Titled “Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall,” the event will bring together a diverse lineup to pay homage to the late singers.

According to The New York Times, a London coroner’s office said O’Connor passed away in July from natural causes at the age of 56. The Times also reported MacGowan passed away at the age of 65 in November from pneumonia, according to his late wife.

The singers will be honored through renditions of their classic hits by renowned artists such as Cat Power, Glen Hansard, Dropkick Murphys, The Mountain Goats, Amanda Palmer, and David Gray. The lineup will also include Bettye Lavette, Gogol Bordello singer Eugene Hutz, Sunflower Bean singer Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, the Resistance Revival Chorus, with additional acts to be revealed.

Tickets to the concert go on sale in late January and are only available through City Winery New York City. All net proceeds from the concert will be dedicated to PEN American, an organization committed to safeguarding the freedom to write both in the United States and worldwide.