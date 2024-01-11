Korn is gearing up for a round of huge shows in the U.K. this summer; the band will have gigs in Scarborough and Halifax on August 8 and 9, respectively, which will be followed by their biggest UK headline show to-date at London’s Gunnersbury Park on Sunday, August 11.

The nu metal pioneers will play to Londoner fans for the first time in seven years. On the big day, they will be joined by rapper Denzel Curry, alternative metal group Spiritbox, electro-punk duo Wargasm, and the English heavy metal band Loathe as opening acts.

“We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting,” Korn’s front-man Jonathan Davis commented. “It’s been seven years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists: Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe.”

We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing an incredible line-up to Gunnersbury Park this summer. We’ll be joined by @DenzelCurry, @Spiritboxband, @thisisWargasmUK, and @Loatheasone for a historic night in London. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM local.… pic.twitter.com/4neB5uvxA6 — Korn (@Korn) January 8, 2024

Besides 2024 marking the band’s biggest-ever UK headline show, this year will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album. Their latest record, Requiem, dropped in February 2022 and the band’s guitarist/vocalist Brian “Head” Welch hinted about the new music in a September 2023 podcast. He confirmed the news amid an appearance on ‘The Joe Kingdom Perspective’ podcast, stating: “Yeah, [there will be] new music coming out next year. I don’t know. We’re just kind of in hiding right now, just doing our own thing.”

Prior to London show, Korn will perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 8 and Halifax Piece Hall on August 9 in the U.K.

The band will also head out on a European tour in summer, starting from Athens, Greece, on July 22 at Ejekt Festival, followed by stops in cities like Bulgaria, Austria, Poland, Germany, and France. See the full schedule below.

Tickets for all three gigs go on sale on Friday, January 12. Fans can check them out via the band’s official website or secondary sites like StubHub, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Korn Summer 2024 – European Tour Dates

Jul. 22 – Athens, Greece – Ejekt Festival

Jul. 25 – Plovidiv, Bulgaria – Hills Of Rock Festival

Jul. 29 – Prater, Austria – Metastadt Open Air

Jul. 30 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

Aug. 01 – Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle Spandau

Aug. 2 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

Aug. 8 – Scarborough, United Kingdom – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Aug. 9 – Halifax, United Kingdom – The Piece Hall

Aug. 11 – London, United Kingdom – Gunnersbury Park and Playground

Aug. 14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Aug. 15-17 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

Aug. 18 – Charleville-Mezieres, France – Cabaret Vert

Aug. 19 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen