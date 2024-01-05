More than 40 years after his death, Elvis Presley will call out his fans from the stage through virtual reality. Depicted as an “immersive concert experience,” “Elvis Evolution” will premiere in London this November thanks to AI and holographic projection.

According to the statement from Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show, a life-sized digital Elvis will share his most iconic songs and moves for the very first time on a U.K. stage.

“All thanks to Layered Reality’s unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects,” the company said.

In order to achieve this giant project, the British company made an agreement with the owner of Presley’s estate, Authentic Brands Group, and received access to the star’s personal photos and home-videos. The company will use all these materials along with holographic projection, augmented reality, and live theater to recreate new performances with the life-sized digital Elvis who will play his iconic shows.

In addition to the digital Elvis performing on stage, audiences will also see the star in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he was born in 1935, as well as in Memphis, Tennessee, and Las Vegas.

“Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley,” Andrew McGuinness, chief executive of Layered Reality, said. “Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.”

He said the show would be a memory-making experience that would be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people could step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

“Elvis Evolution” will take place at a central London venue whose name has not been announced, yet. After the show, the venue will also host an after party at its Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music, DJs and performances. London programs will be followed by additional shows set to be held in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Elvis fans can join waitlist on elvis.layeredreality.com to get in line for presale access and receive the latest news updates about the upcoming show.

Last Updated on January 5, 2024