Finnish band For My Pain… is gearing up to perform for audiences once again, nearly two decades after their 2003 debut album Fallen left a mark on the world of gothic metal.

After almost 20 years, the band has finally broken their silence, announcing their return to the scene with a promise of new music and an upcoming tour. Fans can expect the same melodies and atmosphere that defined their earlier work.

“The original atmosphere, which made leaves wither from the trees, is here again,” Kylmänen revealed in a statement. “Are you ready for the beautiful world with black and grey tones only?”

The band’s original lineup boasted formidable talents, including bassist Altti Veteläinen (Eternal Tears Of Sorrow, ex-Kalmah) and guitarist Lauri Tuohimaa (ex-Maple Cross). The return also features vocalist Juha Kylmänen, guitarist Olli-Pekka Törrö (ex-Andromeda, ex-Eternal Tears Of Sorrow), drummer Ari-Matti Pohjola, and keyboardist Marco Sneck (Afterworld, The Man-Eating Tree). The band’s initial lineup also included Tuomas Holopainen (Nightwish) on keyboards and Petri Sankala (ex-Eternal Tears of Sorrow, ex-Kalmah) on drums.

For My Pain…’s reunion show is set for May 3 at Kantakrouvi in Oulu, Finland, marking the official return to the live stage. Find tickets via the venue’s official Facebook page here.

