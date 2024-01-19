In an anticipated return to the Broadway stage, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada will reprise their roles as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in the upcoming musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, The Great Gatsby.

Following its successful world premiere at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse in October 2023, “The Great Gatsby” will debut at the Broadway Theatre starting March 29, with the grand opening night scheduled for April 25.

The musical’s creative team includes music and lyrics by Tony nominees Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan.

The show will be directed by Marc Bruni and feature choreography by Dominique Kelley with lead producer Chunsoo Shin.

“‘The Great Gatsby’ is a masterpiece that grows and changes with each new generation in every culture,” Shin expressed in a statement. “It maintains its uniqueness with its fascinating characters that burst with vitality.”

The production aims to bring the Roaring ’20s to life, immersing the audience in the tragic pursuit of love and wealth by the enigmatic Gatsby. The production is expected to create a visually stunning experience, with scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, and lighting design by Cory Pattak. Grammy winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio will serve as the music producer.

“The Great Gatsby” will also feature a talented ensemble cast, with additional casting announcements to come. C12 Casting is responsible for the casting process, and Brian Bogin takes on the role of production stage manager, with Mark Shacket of Foresight Theatrical serving as executive producer.

