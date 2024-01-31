Entertainment giant Live Nation has been tapped as the operator for Oklahoma’s forthcoming state-of-the-art Sunset Amphitheatre in Broken Arrow, set to open in summer 2025.

The music venue and hospitality company Notes Live selected Live Nation, noting that the promoter “has unmatched experience managing and operating venues, and we’re thrilled to bring that expertise to the Sunset.” Notes Live plans to close on the property for the Broken Arrow amphitheater in Spring 2024 in time for the touring season, developing the space through a public-private partnership.

The 12,500-capacity venue — amid breathtaking views — will be located just outside of Tulsa, adjacent to the Broken Arrow’s Events Park. Organizers plan to focus on hospitality and fan experience.