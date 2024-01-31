Entertainment giant Live Nation has been tapped as the operator for Oklahoma’s forthcoming state-of-the-art Sunset Amphitheatre in Broken Arrow, set to open in summer 2025.
The music venue and hospitality company Notes Live selected Live Nation, noting that the promoter “has unmatched experience managing and operating venues, and we’re thrilled to bring that expertise to the Sunset.” Notes Live plans to close on the property for the Broken Arrow amphitheater in Spring 2024 in time for the touring season, developing the space through a public-private partnership.
The 12,500-capacity venue — amid breathtaking views — will be located just outside of Tulsa, adjacent to the Broken Arrow’s Events Park. Organizers plan to focus on hospitality and fan experience.
“Our teams share a mission to elevate hospitality for both artists and fans,” Live Nation Concerts President Bob Roux said in a press release. “We look forward to contributing even more shows to the live music scene in Tulsa.”
Sunset Amphitheatre will follow Notes Live’s prior purchase of a new music space in Gainesville, Georgia, as well as the 8,000-person open-air amphitheater The Sunset in Colorado Springs, set to open this year. The company also has several newly-announced music and entertainment complexes in Colorado, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.
This is the latest news for Live Nation; the promoter attempted to bring a new amphitheater to Irvine, California, however, the city rejected what one official called a “lopsided” proposal to replace the aging FivePoint Amphitheatre, which closed in October of 2023. The deal, which was defeated by a 3-2 vote in the city council in 2023, would have seen taxpayers fund the majority of the construction costs for the facility, which Live Nation would then have nearly full operational control over, from setting the event calendar to retaining all parking and sponsorship revenue.
