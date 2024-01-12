Lola Tung, known for her portrayal of Isabel “Belly” Conklin in the Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” is poised to make her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical “Hadestown.” Set to grace the stage at the Walter Kerr Theatre, Tung will step into the role of Eurydice from February 9 to March 17.

Tung, taking over from Solea Pfeiffer, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “I saw Hadestown in February of 2020 and immediately fell in love with the show. I’d had dreams of being on Broadway since I performed in my middle school musicals, and after seeing Hadestown I instantly added it to the little list of dream shows in my mind. What a dream and an honor it is to be making my Broadway debut in this show!”

The musical, created by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, weaves together the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with that of Hades and Persephone, intricately exploring the interplay of actions and consequences between gods and mortals.

The musical has garnered widespread acclaim, earning eight Tony Awards in 2019 in various categories including Best Director of a Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Original Score, and Best Musical.

Joining Tung on stage will be Grammy winner Ani DiFranco, who will make her debut as Persephone starting February 9. The Broadway company also boasts talents such as Tony winner Lillias White as Hermes, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades.

