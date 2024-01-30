For the first time in her career, the “Hot Girl Summer” singer Megan Thee Stallion is heading out on a solo tour to support her forthcoming record.

The aptly titled “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will take place in summer 2024, though no official venues or dates have been announced at this time. Megan Thee Stallion spoke of the tour on Good Morning America, noting, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019.”

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

“So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer,” the rapper said. “I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio record will be a follow-up to 2022’s Traumazine, which will also serve as her return to the music industry following the conclusion of the December 2022 trial of Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot two years prior. She has not released a timeline for the record’s release at this time.

On GMA, Megan Thee Stallion discussed her haters on social media over the past couple years, noting that “music just seemed so negative to me.”

“I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting,”” the rapper said. “But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”

The news also follows an ongoing feud this week with “Starships” rapper Nicki Minaj. After releasing the track “Hiss” this week, which reportedly took shots at Minaj’s husband for being a known sex offender, Minaj fired back with the song “Big Foot,” taking aim at the Lanez shooting.

While Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to Minaj’s “Big Foot,” she has been actively promoting “Hiss,” which marks the second single from her upcoming record.