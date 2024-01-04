The Broadway stage is about to welcome a minimalist masterpiece as the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” prepares to make its first appearance in New York City. The Jamie Lloyd-directed production will feature Nicole Scherzinger in the lead role of faded silent-screen star Norma Desmond. The announcement marks Scherzinger’s Broadway debut.

Scherzinger, currently starring at London’s Savoy Theatre, is set to reprise her role alongside three of her London co-stars: Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, and Olivier award-winner David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

“Sunset Boulevard” draws inspiration from the 1950 Billy Wilder film, revolving around the reclusive Norma Desmond and her ill-fated love affair with an unsuspecting writer, Joe Gillis.

The London production, which opened at the Savoy Theatre on October 12, has received widespread acclaim for its innovative take on the classic musical. A teaser video for the upcoming Broadway production offers a glimpse into the new approach that has defined the London revival. The show includes a stripped-down set and innovative use of live video, setting it apart from previous renditions.

As the production makes its way to Broadway, details such as production dates, theater venue, and additional casting remain under wraps. However, rumors suggest a fall debut, with Scherzinger’s contract anticipated to last six months.

The creative team responsible for “Sunset Boulevard’s” transformation includes set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, music supervision by Alan Williams, as well as a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

Last Updated on January 4, 2024