Britney Spears just made a bombshell announcement: the “Toxic” singer does not plan on returning to the music industry.

With Spears’ newfound freedom, fans pondered if she would return to the music scene at all, but on Wednesday, those dreams were seemingly shattered. In an Instagram post, alongside a photo of artist Guido Reni’s painting, Spears noted: “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash.”

“They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album…I will never return to the music industry !!!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

While she has not publicly commented on her return before, she did address touring in her new memoir, “The Woman In Me.”

“I keep getting asked when I’m going to put on shows again,” she wrote. “I confess that I’m struggling with that question. I’m enjoying dancing and singing the way I used to when I was younger and not trying to do it for my family’s benefit, not trying to get something, but doing it for me and for my genuine love of it.”

| RELATED: Britney Spears’ Memoir Cites Singer May Not Return to Music, Touring |

Although she still loves dancing around her home by herself — and has sparked a whole conversation dancing with prop knives — she said that “being an entertainer was great, but over the last five years my passion to entertain in front of a live audience has lessened.”

Widely recognized as the “Princess of Pop,” Spears has been a staple in the music industry since her 1999 debut, becoming one of the world’s best-selling artists with timeless hits across nine albums including “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Stronger,” and “I’m a Slave 4 U.” However, she hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Glory as news of her former infamous conservatorship came to light.

In 2019, she was set to perform her “Domination” Las Vegas residency, however, the shows were put on hold. Then, she revealed that her dad, Jamie Spears, had kept her in a mental health facility against her will. This sparked the “Free Britney” movement, which helped bring the harsh aspects of her 11-year conservatorship to the surface. The conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021, leaving Spears to have control of her own life for the first time in years.

While it would certainly be an iconic moment in history to see Spears return to the stage once again on her own terms, it seems that she’s more comfortable spending her time out enjoying herself, and after years of taking a back seat in her own life, everyone can agree she deserves that spot in the driver’s seat.

Last Updated on January 4, 2024