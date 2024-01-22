The indie-rock heavyweights of the Pixies and Modest Mouse are teaming-up for a co-headlining summer tour across North America.

The 23-date run follows the pair’s highly-successful 2023 tour, which ended in September. The new dates kick-off at Firefly Distillery in Charleston, South Carolina on May 31. From there, they’ll appear at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, Breese Stevens Field, and Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre. Additionally, the pair will visit cities like Austin, New York City, Laval, Toronto, and Charlotte before wrapping-up at Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on June 30.

“Sea Love” singer Cat Power will return as the opening act, providing support on all dates.

Tickets will be available through a Citi or artist presale on January 23 at 10 a.m. through January 26, followed by a general on sale via the band’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKENEWS,

The Pixies, hailing from the ’80s, rose to fame for their quirky and catchy melodies, garnering attention with albums like Surfer Rosa and Doolittle. Modest Mouse, who also just appeared on a 25th anniversary tour to celebrate their 1997 breakthrough The Lonesome Crowded West, have experimented in both punk and psychedelic sound, topping the charts with “Float On.”

See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Pixies & Modest Mouse | 2024 North American Tour

Fri May 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

Sat Jun 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Jun 04 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Jun 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (without Pixies)

Sat Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sun Jun 09 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Tue Jun 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jun 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Fri Jun 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Jun 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Sun Jun 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Jun 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thu Jun 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company

Sat Jun 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Sun Jun 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Mon Jun 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Jun 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Jun 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jun 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green