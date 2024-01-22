The indie-rock heavyweights of the Pixies and Modest Mouse are teaming-up for a co-headlining summer tour across North America.
The 23-date run follows the pair’s highly-successful 2023 tour, which ended in September. The new dates kick-off at Firefly Distillery in Charleston, South Carolina on May 31. From there, they’ll appear at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, Breese Stevens Field, and Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre. Additionally, the pair will visit cities like Austin, New York City, Laval, Toronto, and Charlotte before wrapping-up at Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on June 30.
“Sea Love” singer Cat Power will return as the opening act, providing support on all dates.
Tickets will be available through a Citi or artist presale on January 23 at 10 a.m. through January 26, followed by a general on sale via the band’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKENEWS,
The Pixies, hailing from the ’80s, rose to fame for their quirky and catchy melodies, garnering attention with albums like Surfer Rosa and Doolittle. Modest Mouse, who also just appeared on a 25th anniversary tour to celebrate their 1997 breakthrough The Lonesome Crowded West, have experimented in both punk and psychedelic sound, topping the charts with “Float On.”
See the pair’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Pixies & Modest Mouse | 2024 North American Tour
Fri May 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
Sat Jun 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Jun 02 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Jun 04 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Wed Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Fri Jun 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (without Pixies)
Sat Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sun Jun 09 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Tue Jun 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Jun 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Fri Jun 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Jun 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Sun Jun 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Jun 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Jun 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Thu Jun 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company
Sat Jun 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
Sun Jun 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Mon Jun 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Wed Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Thu Jun 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Jun 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sun Jun 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green
