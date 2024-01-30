Award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone will head to Arlington, Texas to perform at Globe Life Field during American Western Weekend. The event kicks off on Friday, March 8 with The American Performance Horseman hosting country singer Luke Bryan. On Saturday, March 9, Malone will perform in the arena after the final round of on-the-dirt western sports action of The American Rodeo.

“We are very excited to welcome Post Malone to his hometown of Dallas/Ft. Worth to add to the party happening around The American Western Weekend,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge, which produces the events. “His energy and drive are very much aligned with the passion that The American Rodeo provokes with rodeo fans and athletes.”

Acquired in 2021 by Teton Ridge, The American Rodeo features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines – barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding. It aims to blend the element of history and spirit of competition in an ode to western performance horse sports.

Winner of Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards multiple times, and receiver of Grammy Award nominations, Malone dropped his highly anticipated fifth studio album Austin in 2023. Although he garnered attention from fans with his pop-rap and hip-hop hits like “White Iverson,” “Sunflower,” “Circles,” “I Like You (A Happier Song),” “One Right Now,” and more, he has been shifting his sound for a while, exploring country and electric folk. His latest album, Austin, has a distinctive sound change from his previous records. Malone himself has called his music ‘genre-less.’

Other than the upcoming Globe Life Field show, Malone will also perform at the renowned country music Stagecoach Festival in late April, which seems to suit well with his latest endeavors.

He is set to sing “America The Beautiful” before the Super Bowl kicks-off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. In the summer, he will also headline Governors Ball, which is slated to take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 7 through 9, along with The Killers and SZA.

Tickets for The American Western Weekend start at $30, and can be purchased on the event’s website. Tickets are also available via secondary marketplaces like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.