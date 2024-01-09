The indie-alternative band behind “My House,” PVRIS, is set to embark on a tour this year in support of new music.

The 26-date North American trek kicks-off June 1 in Santa Ana, California at the Observatory OC. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin, making stops along the way at venues including New York City’s Irving Plaza, the House of Blues in Boston, and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. The run will wrap-up on July 12 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Throughout the tour, Pale Waves and Bruses will provide support.

A Citi presale began on January 8, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can compare prices and score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The Lyndsey Gunnulfsen-led PVRIS will be touring in support of their 2023 record EVERGREEN, which features smash-hit tracks “GODDESS,” “ANIMAL,” and “ANYWHERE BUT HERE.” PVRIS, who first arrived on the scene in 2014 with the fan-favorite album White Noise, garnered attention over the years with songs like “You and I,” “Deadweight,” and “St. Patrick.”

See PVRIS’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.

PVRIS | 2024 North American Tour

Sat Jun 01 | Santa Ana, CA | Observatory OC

Sun Jun 02 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

Tue Jun 04 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo

Wed Jun 05 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

Fri Jun 07 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

Sat Jun 08 | Denver, CO | Summit

Tue Jun 11 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee

Wed Jun 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Jun 14 | Minneapolis, MN | Uptown Theater

Sat Jun 15 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues Chicago

Sun Jun 16 | Detroit, MI | Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Jun 19 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

Fri Jun 21 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat Jun 22 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of The Living Arts

Mon Jun 24 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Wed Jun 26 | Washington DC | 9:30 Club

Fri Jun 28 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

Sat Jun 29 | Atlanta, GA | Masquerade

Mon Jul 01 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

Tue Jul 02 | Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues Orlando

Fri Jul 05 | Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston

Sat Jul 06 | Austin, TX | Emo’s

Sun Jul 07 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Wed Jul 10 | San Diego, CA | Observatory SD

Fri Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Last Updated on January 9, 2024