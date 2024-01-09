The indie-alternative band behind “My House,” PVRIS, is set to embark on a tour this year in support of new music.
The 26-date North American trek kicks-off June 1 in Santa Ana, California at the Observatory OC. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin, making stops along the way at venues including New York City’s Irving Plaza, the House of Blues in Boston, and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl. The run will wrap-up on July 12 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Throughout the tour, Pale Waves and Bruses will provide support.
A Citi presale began on January 8, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can compare prices and score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
The Lyndsey Gunnulfsen-led PVRIS will be touring in support of their 2023 record EVERGREEN, which features smash-hit tracks “GODDESS,” “ANIMAL,” and “ANYWHERE BUT HERE.” PVRIS, who first arrived on the scene in 2014 with the fan-favorite album White Noise, garnered attention over the years with songs like “You and I,” “Deadweight,” and “St. Patrick.”
See PVRIS’ full list of upcoming tour dates below.
PVRIS | 2024 North American Tour
Sat Jun 01 | Santa Ana, CA | Observatory OC
Sun Jun 02 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades
Tue Jun 04 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo
Wed Jun 05 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom
Fri Jun 07 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot
Sat Jun 08 | Denver, CO | Summit
Tue Jun 11 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee
Wed Jun 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri Jun 14 | Minneapolis, MN | Uptown Theater
Sat Jun 15 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues Chicago
Sun Jun 16 | Detroit, MI | Saint Andrew’s Hall
Wed Jun 19 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall
Fri Jun 21 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston
Sat Jun 22 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of The Living Arts
Mon Jun 24 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza
Wed Jun 26 | Washington DC | 9:30 Club
Fri Jun 28 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl
Sat Jun 29 | Atlanta, GA | Masquerade
Mon Jul 01 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Tue Jul 02 | Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues Orlando
Fri Jul 05 | Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston
Sat Jul 06 | Austin, TX | Emo’s
Sun Jul 07 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues Dallas
Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Wed Jul 10 | San Diego, CA | Observatory SD
Fri Jul 12 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Last Updated on January 9, 2024
