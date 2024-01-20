Creed is reuniting on stage this year for the first time in a decade, but before they join forces again, frontman Scott Stapp is heading out on a solo run.
The solo jaunt kicks-off on March 10 in Ponte Vedre Beach, Florida, followed by gigs in Charleston, Nashville, and Omaha. During the run, he’ll appear at venues like Chattanooga’s The Singal, The Orange Peel in Nashville, and Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom before wrapping-up at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Ahead of the tour, he’s also slated to appear at previously-announced gigs: one in Lincoln, California on January 19 to open for Daughtry, as well as a one-off gig in Ridgefield, Washington on January 22.
Tickets went on sale January 19 and are available via Stapp’s official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Folllowing the limited run, Stapp will appear on Creed’s “Summer of ’99 Cruises,” as well as their “Summer of ’99 Tour,” marking their first outing in 12 years.
Higher Power, Stapp’s fourth studio album, is due March 15 via Napalm. The LP, which will feature tracks “Black Butterfly” and “What I Deserve” with Yiannis Papadopoulos, follows 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows.
See Stapp’s solo tour dates and upcoming shows with Creed below:
Scott Stapp | Higher Power Tour Dates 2024
01/19 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *
01/21 – Ridgefield, WA @ Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
03/10 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
03/12 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
03/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
03/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/18 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
03/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
03/22 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom
Creed Summer of ’99 Tour Dates 2024
July 17 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
July 19 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
July 20 – Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam
July 23 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 31 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 3 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 6 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 17 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
August 20 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
August 21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 31 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre
September 1 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
September 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 7 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
September 14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
September 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
September 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
September 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 27 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
