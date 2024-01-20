Creed is reuniting on stage this year for the first time in a decade, but before they join forces again, frontman Scott Stapp is heading out on a solo run.

The solo jaunt kicks-off on March 10 in Ponte Vedre Beach, Florida, followed by gigs in Charleston, Nashville, and Omaha. During the run, he’ll appear at venues like Chattanooga’s The Singal, The Orange Peel in Nashville, and Milwaukee’s Turner Hall Ballroom before wrapping-up at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Ahead of the tour, he’s also slated to appear at previously-announced gigs: one in Lincoln, California on January 19 to open for Daughtry, as well as a one-off gig in Ridgefield, Washington on January 22.

Tickets went on sale January 19 and are available via Stapp’s official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Folllowing the limited run, Stapp will appear on Creed’s “Summer of ’99 Cruises,” as well as their “Summer of ’99 Tour,” marking their first outing in 12 years.

Higher Power, Stapp’s fourth studio album, is due March 15 via Napalm. The LP, which will feature tracks “Black Butterfly” and “What I Deserve” with Yiannis Papadopoulos, follows 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows.

See Stapp’s solo tour dates and upcoming shows with Creed below:

Scott Stapp | Higher Power Tour Dates 2024

01/19 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort *

01/21 – Ridgefield, WA @ Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

03/10 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

03/12 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

03/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

03/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/18 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

03/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

03/22 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Creed Summer of ’99 Tour Dates 2024

July 17 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

July 19 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

July 20 – Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam

July 23 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 31 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 3 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

August 20 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

August 21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 31 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre

September 1 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 7 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

September 14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

September 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

September 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 27 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena