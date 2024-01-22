“Stereophonic,” 2023’s sold-out Off-Broadway production, will open on Broadway this spring. David Adjmi’s new play will premiere at the Golden Theatre on April 3 with an opening on April 19. The 14-week engagement is scheduled to run through July 7.

Last season’s well-received play made a world premiere at Off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons in October and extended its run multiple times. The production features music by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the original score of the 2013 film “Her.”

Adjmi’s play centers around a rock band, taking the audience to a recording studio where the band members experience up-and-downs of a creative process. Set back in 1970s, “Stereophonic” follows their story of recording a new album which may end up in “sparking their breakup – or their breakthrough.”

The entire cast of the Off-Broadway production will reprise their roles for The Great White Way, including Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon. The full cast will play their own instruments live on stage.

“I definitely knew from the beginning that I wanted it to feel very granular,” Adjmi told Playbill in a previous interview. “I wanted them to talk about very mundane things, because that is what a collaborative process is like.”

“And even though people look really glamorous and really blown out on stage, I can channel this profound energy of when they’re living their lives—doing laundry and frying an egg,” he added. “I’m really interested in that duality. And I just didn’t want to do a boilerplate depiction of rock stars.”

Back from the Off-Broadway premiere is director Daniel Aukin and his creative team, including costume designer Enver Chakartash, lighting designer Jiyoun Chang, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and music director Justin Craig.

The Broadway run will be produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills. Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams.

Fans can score their tickets by visiting the production’s official website or secondary sites such as MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”