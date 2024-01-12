The Avett Brothers will return to the road in the spring and summer of 2024, the group announced Friday. The band’s spring/summer tour dates will take place at venues across North America between May and the end of August, including a 3-show run at Red Rocks in Colorado around the 4th of July. The band is also planning a multi-day “Avett Moon” event in Florida for November.

Tickets for The Avett Brothers 2024 tour dates go on sale for most shows next week. Fan club presales launch as early as Tuesday, January 16, with a public general sale date scheduled for Friday, January 19. Presale for the Avett Moon event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16 (with a general date on Friday along the other shows). Red Rocks shows are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, February 2, following a fan club presale that launches on Tuesday, January 30.

JUST ANNOUNCED – Spring/Summer Tour! Shows and more info at https://t.co/srVCoA51lb. pic.twitter.com/xk21riqdXx — The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) January 12, 2024

Avett Brothers tour dates for the spring/summer run commence with a stop at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on May 16, with other northeast shows including at Forest Hills Stadium (NY), Westville Music Bowl (CT) and Suffolk Downs (MA) during that segment. In June, the tour plays shows in Paso Robles and Sacramento, California, with shows scheduled at the famed Red Rocks venue outside Denver on July 5, 6, and 7. Other shows in July include Taos, NM, Redmond, WA, and Bend, OR. In August, the tour wraps with midwestern shows at venues including Alpine Valley (WI), Jacobs Pavilion (OH), and Masonic Temple (MI).

The Avett Brothers also have a previously announced set of shows at Riviera Maya, MX from April 9-13, as well as supporting gigs behind Luke Combs on select dates. The band’s November performances are set for Mirimar Beach FL, and are billed as a “Music Vacation Weekend” with guests that include Greensky Bluegrass, Band of Horses, Shakey Graves, and Grace Potter.

Details about all shows and primary ticket sales information are available at The Avett Brothers website here. Fans can also sign up for the group’s fan club for ticket presale access. Other platforms with tickets to see The Avett Brothers in 2024 include StubHub, Ticket Club (free 1-year membership offer for TicketNews readers here) and MEGASeats, which features a 15% off coupon for TicketNews readers.

The full Avett Brothers spring/summer tour schedule is available below:

The Avett Brothers 2024 Tour Dates

16-May: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center w/City and Colour

17-May: Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium w/Sierra Ferrell

18-May: Boston, MA – Suffolk Downs w/Sierra Ferrell

21-May: New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl w/Sierra Ferrell

23-May: Albany, NY – MVP Arena w/Sierra Ferrell

24-May: Canandaigua, NY – CMAC w/Sierra Ferrell

15-Jun: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles

16-Jun: Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium

3-Jul: Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park w/Iron & Wine

5-Jul: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Little Feat

6-Jul: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Melissa Etheridge

7-Jul: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Dawes

10-Jul: Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Co

12-Jul: Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

13-Jul: Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

14-Jul: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

17-Aug: Maryland Hts, MO – St. Louis Music Park w/Trampled By Turtles

18-Aug: E. Troy, WI – Alpine Valley w/Trampled By Turtles

20-Aug: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! w/Sammy Rae & The Friends

21-Aug: Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre w/Sammy Rae & The Friends

23-Aug: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Sammy Rae & The Friends

24-Aug: Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

8-Nov-10-Nov: Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush “Avett Moon”